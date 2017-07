SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police want to talk to two people in connection to a homicide.

James Fernandez was found dead in an apartment on Calle Amanda in April.

Detectives have since ruled his death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

They have identified two persons of interest in the case: the victim’s girlfriend, Barbara Perez, and her son, Abel Perez.

If you know where they are, call Santa Fe Police.