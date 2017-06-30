Round 1 Action at this year’s Men’s Amateur City Golf Championships wrapped up Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The conditions were pristine for day one of the Albuquerque City Championships at Ladera Golf Course, but the pin placement seemed to be difficult for golfers to handle. Round 1 scores were not as low as usual, with the leaders tied at just 1 under par.

Here is a look at the top 5 golfers through day 1:

T1. -1 Isaac Alderete

-1 Patrick McCarthy

2. — Simon Miller

3. +1 Gustavo Morantes

4. +2 Sean Carlon

Round 2 will pick up on Saturday morning at Arroyo Del Oso Golf Course. The Tournament will wrap up on Sunday at Los Altos.