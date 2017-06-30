Popular Albuquerque sandwich stop plans downtown location

By Published: Updated:
Bocadillos
Bocadillos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque sandwich shop is expanding.

Bocadillos’ plans to open a second location on the first floor of the Wells Fargo building downtown.

Right now, the Albuquerque-based sandwich shop is located in the Green Jeans Farmery on I-40 and Carlisle.

The kitchen manager says owner Marie Yniguez saw downtown as the perfect spot to draw more business during the work week.

So far, customers say the new location is welcomed, but they hope they will continue to expand in other parts of the city soon.

The new location is set to open in August.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s