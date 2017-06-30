Popular Albuquerque sandwich stop plans downtown location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque sandwich shop is expanding.

Bocadillos’ plans to open a second location on the first floor of the Wells Fargo building downtown.

Right now, the Albuquerque-based sandwich shop is located in the Green Jeans Farmery on I-40 and Carlisle.

The kitchen manager says owner Marie Yniguez saw downtown as the perfect spot to draw more business during the work week.

So far, customers say the new location is welcomed, but they hope they will continue to expand in other parts of the city soon.

The new location is set to open in August.