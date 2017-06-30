Neighbor files 30 plus weed complaints on two streets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Someone has reported a whole neighborhood to 311 complaining about the condition of everyone’s property there. The location is between Second and Third streets in the Barelas area. All the complaints are weed complaints.

Rebecca Romero, a resident of 10 years, was shocked to learn that someone filed more than 30 complaints on the city’s 311 app. They were all filed on the same day. Some of the complaints were valid, some weren’t.

“To me, that’s nitpicking. Because everybody keeps up with their yards and weeds and takes a lot of pride in their homes,” said Romero.

The city says it has seen floods of complaints from one person before, especially when it comes to weeds.

“Depending on the time of the year and what the issue is, it’s not uncommon to receive a string of addresses with a similar issue,” said Brennon Williams with the City’s Planning and Zoning Department.

The city has not checked the area so KRQE News 13 is not sure how many are actually breaking the law.