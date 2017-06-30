Murder suspect suing Albuquerque Police in court to dismiss confession

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused murderer who is suing the Albuquerque Police Department, appeared in court Friday in an effort to get some of his statements thrown out.

Alexander Velasquez is accused of killing 24-year-old Alfred Ayala with two accomplices during a home invasion.

Velasquez, is trying to get his confession dismissed. His lawyers claim he was under the influence of cocaine at the time so his confession is not valid.

The state says he answered questions clearly and didn’t show signs of being on drugs.

In the end, they’ve decided to review video of the confession, next week.

Velazquez is also suing APD in federal court.

He is seeking $100,000 in damages for the claimed coercion, and because he says police injured his wrist while handcuffing him.