Missing Albuquerque man found dead in Gila National Forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a missing Albuquerque man has been found dead in the Gila National Forest in Silver City.

New Mexico State Police say 24-year-old Phillip Cook apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They say the official cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is done. State Police say Cook was reported missing by his parents who said he was schizophrenic, not on his medication, and may be in possession of a handgun.

Cook’s vehicle was found abandoned off a forest road on June 22.

State Police say Cook’s body was found last Saturday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.