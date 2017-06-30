Mexico catching up to New Mexico in acres of green chile planted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could more people soon know “Mexico green chile” instead of New Mexico green chile? Perhaps, if New Mexico doesn’t step up its green chile game.

The acreage of green chile crops in New Mexico has dropped nearly in half in the last 15 years, as farmers abandon the crop for more profitable ones. They’ve also struggled with irrigation and labor costs.

Now, Mexico is stepping up its game.

According to the Silver City Sun News, Mexico planted 9,000 acres of green chile last year. New Mexico planted 9,200, down from 17,500 in the last few decades.

Chile is seen as the crop of the future in Mexico as laborers stop coming across the border for day work, and it’s only expected to grow.

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture says while acreage is dropping, the yield from New Mexico farms has increased significantly, so we are still a major producer.

They say they are also working to increase demand for New Mexico green chile. The more demand, the more farmers will step up to grow it.