Meteorites visit the studio for International Asteroid Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the world watches a live stream of NASA’s mission to the asteroid belt, Scientists bring Meteorites and more to the KRQE studio.

International Asteroid Day has arrived and a live 24-hour international broadcast will be shown in the ViewSpace Theater throughout the day at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science (NMMNHS). The video stream can also be viewed at home using: https://asteroidday.org/live/

The local Asteroid Day event starts at 5:30 p.m. at NMMMNHS, and begins with fun activities for the entire family until 6:30, when a talk begins about the Dawn mission to the asteroid belt and its two biggest objects.

Tickets are $7, and may be purchased at the museum front desk.

For more information on Asteroid Day or the talk, visit the NMMNHS website.