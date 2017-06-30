Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Showers Then Warm...

By Published: Updated:

A powerful cold front will continue to push from east to west tonight across New Mexico. Showers will favor the eastern portion of the state with gusty winds in the Albuquerque metro area.  Those winds will carry in moisture for the day on Saturday. Scattered to widespread storms will be possible through the day Saturday before a slow drying trend sets up through the Fourth of July.

Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast