ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who killed an Albuquerque homeowner during a car burglary has been found guilty of murder.

Tyler Hernandez and Craig Whited were breaking into cars in Four Hills in 2015 when 55-year-old William McKinley confronted them.

Whited said it was Hernandez who stabbed McKinley after a fight. Whited later pleaded guilty to lesser charges and is serving five years.

Hernandez faces life in prison and will be sentenced in August.