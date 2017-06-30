Los Lunas Walmart Distribution Center hosts healthy food market

By Published:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A healthy foods market is being held at Los Lunas Middle school.

The market happens at various schools across the area.

It’s put on by the Walmart Distribution Center in Los Lunas and the Food Bank.

They hope to make food more accessible to struggling families over the summer.

Many children rely on free school lunches and breakfast and when summer comes around, they do not get the nourishment they need.

Those with Walmart say they’re happing to fill the gap.

“I really do feel it’s a responsibility, those who are able should give and so we’re always able to do good things for the community. This really warms my heart,” Maurice Wilson said.

The Food Bank picks up the food from the Walmart Distribution Center and then delivers it to the market.

