Los Lunas Fire encourages homeowners to install secure, ‘outdoor key vaults’

By Published:
Los Lunas Fire Department

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Fire Department is encouraging homeowners to get in on a program that could help them in an emergency.

The Knox HomeBox is a heavy duty secure key vault installed outside a home.

The homeowner can place a key inside. In an emergency, first responders will have access, preventing forced entry and potential costly repairs.

“It allows us to be more efficient and you can’t replace that. You know early access is key in our job,” Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon said.

The Knox HomeBox starts at about $160.

If you’re interested in having one installed, call the Los Lunas Fire Department.

