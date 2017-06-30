Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A clear and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s. An incoming cold front will be the big weather-maker for us today… helping to spark spotty to scattered storms over northeast and east-central NM. Isolated severe storms are possible within the mix – threats: large hail, damaging winds & isolated tornadoes. A multi-day cooling trend will kick in today across eastern NM as highs top out in the 70s, 80s and 90s. A few areas across far southeast and south-central NM will climb into the low 100s. The majority of us farther west can expect a mix of 80s and 90s. The mentioned cold front will crank up the east canyon winds in the ABQ-metro area overnight.

WEEKEND: Spotty to scattered storms will favor central and eastern NM with drier variety storms farther west. Afternoon highs will be near to just slightly below normal for this time of year – most of us in the 70s, 80s and 90s.