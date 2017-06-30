Joy Junction pulls Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce membership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeless shelter is canceling their Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce membership after years of involvement.

CEO and founder of Joy Junction Jeremey Reynalds is canceling his membership after Mayor Richard Berry was awarded for his public safety work.

In a press release, Reynalds said “We have been a member of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce for a number of years and had envisioned continued membership, but this is just too much to ignore.”

He also went on to say that he hopes other members consider canceling.

“This is a chamber obviously out of touch with the city and its members,” Reynalds said.