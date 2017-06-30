Joy Junction pulls Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce membership

By Published:
Joy Junction Meal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeless shelter is canceling their Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce membership after years of involvement.

CEO and founder of Joy Junction Jeremey Reynalds is canceling his membership after  Mayor Richard Berry was awarded for his public safety work.

In a press release, Reynalds said “We have been a member of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce for a number of years and had envisioned continued membership, but this is just too much to ignore.”

He also went on to say that he hopes other members consider canceling.

“This is a chamber obviously out of touch with the city and its members,” Reynalds said.

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s