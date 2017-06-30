Helping Hands: Habitat For Humanity’s ReStore

Miguel Sanchez, Supervisor at Habitat For Humanity‘s ReStore, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the advantages of donating your unwanted home goods and purchasing used.

When you shop or donate to ReStore, it all raises money for Habitat for Humanity, who builds homes for low income and high need families. Donations can be dropped off at the store or you can schedule a pick-up in Albuquerque and the surrounding area.

For more information, visit their website.

