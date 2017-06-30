Fourth of July Weekend Events in New Mexico

Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner and there are several Independence Day events planned around the state. Below you will find a list of July 4th and other events, along with camping and fire restriction information for New Mexico camping locations.

Albuquerque:

Freedom Fourth at Balloon Fiesta Park

4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Free

The Red & Green Vegfest Albuquerque:

Their mission is to teach the public about ethical, environmental, and health benefits of a vegan lifestyle. This event welcomes vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores who want to learn more about how to protect their health, the planet, and its inhabitants. Date and Time: Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Admission is $5-$15.

Summer Nights Musical Concert Series:

Performed by local and regional talent in the beautiful setting of the Botanic Gardens. During the concerts, attendees are encouraged to stroll the grounds, enjoy a magic show, and ride on the Garden’s model train. The Heritage Farm and Aquarium will also be open during the concerts, which are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. (gates open at 6) at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. Admission is $3-$10.

Rio Rancho:

Fourth of July Parade and Ceremony

10 a.m. – Noon

City Center – Civic Center Circle

Fourth of July Extravaganza

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Loma Colorado Park

Free

The 14th Annual Pork and Brews Festival:

The best food vendors from around the region together for BBQ, local craft beer, live music, and interactive family activities such as face-painting, bouncy houses, and more. Saturday, July 1, through Monday, July 3, at the Santa Ana Star Center. Admission is $6 with discounts for kids & military.

Santa Fe:

City of Santa Fe Annual Independence Day Celebration

6:15 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Santa Fe Place Mall

Free

Los Lunas:

Fourth of July Events:

Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Main St.

Festivities and fireworks begin at 4 p.m. at Daniel Fernandez Memorial Park

Belen:

All American Celebration:

July 1, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Eagle Park

Fireworks display begins at dusk

Free

Jemez Springs:

Independence Day Celebration in Jemez Springs

Parade begins at 10 a.m.

Fireworks display has been cancelled

Cloudcroft:

July 4th Parade

July 1, 2017

4 p.m. 6 p.m.

Burro Avenue

Glenwood:

Big Bang Weekend!

July 1st and 2nd

Fireworks display Sunday, July 2, at the Community Park Catwalk Road

Mescalero:

Star Spangled Celebration

July 4, 2017

Inn of the Mountain Gods

3 p.m.

Free

Red River:

July 4th Parade and Celebration: Parade begins at 10 a.m.

Taos:

Taos Ski Valley 4th of July Celebration

The Bavarian Lodge and Restaurant

1 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Free

Grants:

Fourth of July Parade:

9 a.m.

Historic Route 66

Fireworks:

Coyote Del Malpais Golf Course

Entertainment begins at 6 p.m.

Roswell:

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks: Cielo Grande Park.

2017 UFO Festival:

The Roswell UFO Festival begins Thursday, June 29, and runs through July 2. The UFO Festival celebrates the highly debated crash of 1947. With a planetarium laser show, alien chase, water slides, a car show and more, the UFO Festival has something for everyone. To see a schedule of all the UFO Festival events, click here.

Las Vegas:

Fourth of July Fiestas: Fireworks display July 4, 2017 from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Clovis:

Smoke on the Water Fireworks Display:

Green Acres Park

Entertainment begins at 3 p.m.

Carlsbad:

Fourth of July Celebration at the Beach:

Firework celebration along the Pecos River at the Beach.

Bring your own lawn chair or blanket

Shuttle service from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Free parking at The Cascades

Hobbs:

July 4th Celebration:

Harry McAdams State Park

4 p.m.

Ohkay Owingeh

Annual Fireworks Display

4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks display at dusk

Food, music, zipline and more

Campsite Information

Planning on going camping this Fourth of July weekend? Most campsites have fire restrictions in place. Please check the restrictions in place for the campsite you plan to visit below.

Black Canyon Campground

Bluewater Lake

Bottomless Lakes

Brantley Lake

Caballo Lake

Carson National Forest

Cerrillos Hills

Cibola National Forest

Cimarron Canyon

City of Rocks

Clayton Lake

Conchas Lake

Coyote Creek

Eagle Nest Lake

Elephant Butte Lake

El Moro National Monument

El Vado Lake

Fenton Lake

Gila National Forest

Heron Lake

Hyde Memorial

Leasburg Dam

Living Desert Zoo & Gardens

Manzano Mountains

Mesilla Valley Bosque

Morphy Lake

Navajo Lake

Oasis

Oliver Lee Memorial

Pancho Villa

Percha Dam

Rio Grande Nature Center

Rockhound

Santa Fe National Forest

Santa Rosa Lake

Storrie Lake

Sugarite Canyon

Sumner Lake

Ute Lake

Valles Caldera

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Villanueva