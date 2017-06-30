Former Border Patrol agent sentenced for sleeping with teen

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former border patrol agent has been sentenced, for having sex with a high school student.

Orlando Gomez, 42, was arrested last August for having a relationship with a girl since she was 15.

The DA says he coerced the girl into having sex with him, by threatening to kill himself if she didn’t.

Last month he pleaded no contest to the charges.

Thursday, the victim asked District Judge Fernando Macias, to impose the maximum sentence of 36 months.

Gomez was sentenced to 29 months.