Federal investigation underway after gravel pit collapsed on four workers

PLACITAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators are still on scene Friday evening at the Vulcan Gravel Pit in Placitas to figure out how a collapse buried four workers.

Sandoval County Fire officials say it happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when one of the gravel piles shifted, partially burying one of the men up to his waist, another to his chest, and two more up to their necks.

The men were rescued several hours later after crews assembled a contraption to stabilize the pit.

“One of the things about the rescue was that it was a very delicate task, very meticulous task, because every time we would move sand it would shift sand somewhere else and so it took six hours to do it,” Sandoval County Fire Chief James Maxon said.

One of the workers broke his leg in three places. He and another man are still in the hospital.

The other two were treated and released.

Friday, the Vulcan Materials Company released the following statement:

Vulcan Materials Company responded to an incident involving four employees at our Placitas, New Mexico facility, which occurred yesterday (June 29, 2017) at approximately 5:00 PM local time. We are grateful to report that all four employees involved in the incident are recuperating or receiving treatment. Vulcan would like to thank the multiple agencies—including the fire departments from Sandoval County, Rio Rancho, Corrales and Albuquerque—that were involved in the response to this incident. We are grateful for their service, professionalism and expertise. While Vulcan’s efforts last night were focused on the safe recovery of our employees, our focus has now shifted to investigating what took place yesterday and our priority is the well-being of our employees and their families. Vulcan is working cooperatively with regulatory officials, in concert with our safety and health team, to determine the cause of this incident and to enact any preventive measures that are required. Earlier this morning, our local employees took part in a “safety stand down,” a gathering to discuss what occurred yesterday and to address safety in the workplace.