Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Most of New Mexico will be feeling hot temps today, but a cold front will drop temps across portions of eastern New Mexico with storm chances by this afternoon.

Severe storms will be possible across extreme northeast New Mexico between 2pm and 6pm this afternoon. Some of the storms that develop could produce large hail and high winds of 58 mph or more. The front responsible for the storm chances across eastern New Mexico today will push farther west and southwest bringing strong canyon winds to Albuquerque later this evening.

The canyon winds could reach gusts of 50 mph tonight and into early Saturday morning in Albuquerque. These canyon winds will bring in moisture into central New Mexico for Saturday. This moisture will help spark scattered storms across central and eastern New Mexico for Saturday afternoon. Once again, some of the storms on Saturday could be strong to severe producing large hail and high winds.

Drier air starts to move right back in on Sunday. There could be a few afternoon showers and storms on Sunday, but it won’t be as active for the second half of the weekend. High pressure will then build over New Mexico for Monday and the 4th of July. This high pressure system will help continue to dry things out and heat temperatures back up for the holiday.

More moisture could then move into the state by late next week. This may very well be the first push of monsoonal moisture this summer. So scattered storms could return by the end of the upcoming week and into the following weekend.