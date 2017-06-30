Boys and Girls Club nutrition program kicks off Friday

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Boys and Girls Club is counting down to the Triple Play Program with a special kickoff event.

The program teaches kids about nutrition in an effort to battle childhood obesity.

While it officially begins on July 20, kids got a jump start.

“Especially in New Mexico, about the obesity rate, you know we have the highest in the country. So  I think it’s extra special in New Mexico for us to be doing it,” Boys and Girls Club CEO and President Tim Sheahan said.

Friday, students got to try out some new games and learning tools.

