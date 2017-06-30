BBQ fest attracts chefs from across the country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For 14 years, Rio Rancho’s Pork & Brew Festival has not only attracted barbecue lovers but well-known chefs who prepare that cuisine.

One of those is Chef Charles, The BBQ Guy, who makes the 1,800 mile trek from South Carolina year after year to feature his brand of barbecue. Chef Charles credits his grandmother with the family recipe for the sauce which covers a variety of smoked meats, all of which he will prepare on site for the event.

In addition to the food, the event will also feature products from local breweries. Organizers estimate that nearly 15,000 people will come out to the annual event over the course of the three days.

The Galloping Grace Youth Ranch will also be on hand for the event with their petting zoo and pig races.