ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For fun-seekers on the Fourth of July, the Balloon Museum is offering an option that is, if not crowd-free, certainly less chaotic.

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Balloon Museum for a fun night with the whole family. For a nominal fee, attendees can enjoy the expansive lawn, avoid the crazy crowds, dance to the tunes of the Albuquerque Concert Band, and bask in an exclusive balloon glow.

For ticket prices and more, visit the Balloon Museum website.