‘Wall of Honor’ adds 10 more veterans to be displayed

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ten more veterans were honored Thursday at a local senior center.

The Highlands Senior Center’s “Wall of Honor” displays pictures and stories of some of New Mexico’s veterans.

Mayor Berry and the Department of Senior Affairs celebrated the next group of veterans to be added to the wall with a ceremony Thursday.

Veterans we spoke to say it was nice to finally be recognized.
“Sometimes we’re the forgotten bunch, for all of the veterans that come back it sometimes is rough on them,” Tim Starkey a Navy veteran said.

This is one of six senior centers around the city with a veteran’s wall.

