UTAH (KRQE) – This video is going after a North Utah police officers bodycam captured him singing to an elderly woman at her request Saturday.

Officer Kristian Johnson was sent to the woman’s home help her with her microwave because it wouldn’t stop beeping.

After fixing the microwave, the officer asked if he could help here with anything else. “What would you like to hear?”

She then asked if he could sing to her.

At her request, he sang “You are my Sunshine.”