State Police investigate two bodies found

Albuquerque, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico State Polie have found two bodies along I-40 eastbound, which has now caused the interstate to reduce to one lane.

Around 9 a.m. a New Mexico State Police officer was providing a traffic control hazmat incident on I-40 near mile marker 126.

The officer found a blue Dodge pickup with a camper shell parked on the eastbound shoulder of I-40.

When the officer went to check on the truck he discovered to deceased bodies inside.

According to police, the deaths are suspicious in nature and the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.