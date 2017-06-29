South Carolina cyclist who saved boys life 50 years ago returns to New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A South Carolina man with a special memory of New Mexico is coming back after 50 years.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, the last time Paul Neal rode into Las Cruces on a bike trek, he was 18-years-old.

He says while he was in Las Cruces, he saved a 10-year-old boy after a tin shed fell on him.

Neal says he had just enough strength to get him out.

Now, at the age of 68, it’s something he remembers as he bikes through Las Cruces.

Neal also says the next day he met Clint Eastwood who was filming, “Hang ‘Em High” in Las Cruces.

This time around, he says he’s in better shape after training for a year and that he enjoys seeing how much the cities have changed over half a century.