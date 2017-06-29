Smokejumpers demonstrate skills, aide in New Mexico fire season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An elite group of wildland firefighters were out Thursday morning showing off their skills.

A smokejumpers job is to parachute into remote inaccessible locations to put fires out.

Thursday they were at Double Eagle Airport demonstrating the jump and giving a tour of the base and airplane they jump from.

The jumpers are not in New Mexico solely for demonstrations but also here to help fight fires.

“That’s why we’re down here to help out and give an extra hand, some overhead work where first priority is the initial attack,” Nick Stanzak said.

Stanzak also said it’s an advantage being able to see the fire from the air and get to it quickly.

