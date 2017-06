ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department issued a Silver Alert Wednesday night for 73-year-old Robert Mullally.

Wednesday afternoon Mullally walked away from a hospice facility near 64th Street and Central.

Care workers say he is diagnosed with dementia and suffers from a heart condition which requires medication.

He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt and khaki pants.

If you see him you are asked to call the police.