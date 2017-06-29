Sandoval County Fire working to rescue men trapped in gravel pit

By Published: Updated:

PLACITIAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County Fire says it is working to rescue two workers trapped in a gravel pit in Placitas.

Officials say it happened at the Lafarge Gravel Mine off I-25.

County officials say there was a collapse at the gravel pit around 5:30. Rescue crews found four workers trapped, two of them up to their necks in dirt and rocks, one up to his chest and another up to his waist.

Two workers were rescued, but the two with rocks up to their necks are still trapped. However, crews have cleared rocks and gravel so they can breathe.

Multiple crews are assisting. Officials are calling it a heavy technical rescue.

One of the men rescued was airlifted, the other was driven to the hospital.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

