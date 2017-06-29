Sandia Ranger District to host bear awareness meeting Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a very busy bear season, and that’s why the Sandia Ranger District has decided to call a last minute meeting to help residents be bear aware.

Just last week, KRQE News 13 told you about a bear visiting the fire station on South 14, and many neighbors have reported visits from bears in the neighborhoods nearby.

Thursday, a bear was spotted in a tree off Raven Road. Another bear has been causing trouble in the area for days.

The meeting is Thursday night at the Sandia Ranger Station and starts at 6 p.m.