Ryan McMahon headed to MLB Futures game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes infielder, Ryan McMahon will be a part of Major League Baseball All Star week.

McMahon has been invited to play for team USA in the Futures Game.

He is one of two Colorado Rockies prospects to make the game. Brendan Rodgers of Double A Hartford is the other.

Through 25 games with the Isotopes, McMahon is batting .440 with six home runs and 26 runs batted in.

In a combined 74 games for the Isotopes and Hartford this year, McMahon is batting .369 with 12 home runs and 58 runs batted in.

The 25-man Futures rosters were selected by MLB, teams and Baseball America.

The Futures game is July 9 at 2 p.m. Mountain Time.