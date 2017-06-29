Residents return to northwest Albuquerque apartment complex after heavy police activity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Residents in one part of northwest Albuquerque are finally allowed back into an apartment complex after being forced to wait nearly seven hours for a possible SWAT situation to be resolved.

Dozens of cars were lined up along Coors waiting to get into the San Miguel del Bosque apartment complex.

A few hours ago Albuquerque Police tweeted out that the scene has been resolved and all residents are now allowed back inside.

More than 300 people live at this apartment complex and residents tell us that since 6:45 p.m. Thursday night, police would not let anybody walk or drive into the complex.

Residents say those who were leaving were checked by police to make sure they weren’t the suspect they were looking for.

Some residents we spoke to say they were even told to find another place to stay.

Residents say police told them that they were looking for someone who may have been barricaded inside of an apartment.

Earlier in the night, APD said the situation was in reference to serving an arrest warrant.

While they say the situation has been resolved they have not said if anybody is in custody.

We have reached out to APD to find out more on the situation and if anybody has been arrested.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Coors and Paseo del Norte, police situation is resolved. Residents are allowed to move freely to and from the area. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) June 30, 2017