Residents return to northwest Albuquerque apartment complex after heavy police activity

By and Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Residents in one part of northwest Albuquerque are finally allowed back into an apartment complex after being forced to wait nearly seven hours for a possible SWAT situation to be resolved.

Dozens of cars were lined up along Coors waiting to get into the San Miguel del Bosque apartment complex.

A few hours ago Albuquerque Police tweeted out that the scene has been resolved and all residents are now allowed back inside.

More than 300 people live at this apartment complex and residents tell us that since 6:45 p.m. Thursday night, police would not let anybody walk or drive into the complex.

Residents say those who were leaving were checked by police to make sure they weren’t the suspect they were looking for.

Some residents we spoke to say they were even told to find another place to stay.

Residents say police told them that they were looking for someone who may have been barricaded inside of an apartment.

Earlier in the night, APD said the situation was in reference to serving an arrest warrant.

While they say the situation has been resolved they have not said if anybody is in custody.

We have reached out to APD to find out more on the situation and if anybody has been arrested.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

 

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s