Ranked-choice voting delayed by city councilors

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe voters will now have to wait longer before the city decides whether to implement what’s called a “Ranked-Choice” voting system.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports in a meeting Wednesday night city council voted 4 to 3 to delay the instant runoff system that would have been used in the 2018 municipal election.

Mayor Javier Gonzales voted in the minority.

Voters would get to pick their first choice candidate, then rank their second and third choices.

This system would eliminate runoff elections and could potentially save millions.

Seven years ago Santa Fe voters approved the system but have faced technical delays.