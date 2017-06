ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve already bought fireworks, check them — some have been deemed defective.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled over 36,000 units of the TNT Red, White and Blue smoke fireworks after multiple reports that some of the devices exploded when lit.

The fireworks were being sold at Walmart and Smiths.

Officials are advising customers to stop using the fireworks.

For refunds, call 800-243-1189