PNM: Power restored to some in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of PNM customers in southwest Albuquerque were without power Thursday afternoon.

PNM says people in the area of Central Avenue SW, San Ignacio Road SW, Luis Sanchez Road SW, and 75th Street were affected by the outage.

At this time, power has been restored to more than 1,000 customers but crews are currently working to restore power to the remaining 1,500 without power. PNM estimates that it should be restored around 5:29 p.m.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time.

UPDATE: ABQ OUTAGE 1,032 customers have been restored. The estimated restore time for the remaining 1,519 is 5:29 pm. — PNM (@PNMtalk) June 29, 2017