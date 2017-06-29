Police recover 103-year-old Albuquerque veteran’s stolen truck

Feliciano Chavez
Feliciano Chavez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A truck that someone stole from a 103-year-old Albuquerque veteran has been found.

Feliciano Chavez’s truck was taken from his home near I-40 and Coors earlier this week.

His family uses it to take him to doctor’s appointments and on errands.

Thursday, the truck was found at an apartment complex on Unser and Ladera, just two miles from where it was taken.

“He was the happiest. He did the sign of the cross and said thank you, he got up like if he was young real quick off the couch and he goes, ‘thank you,’ and he came outside and looked at it,” Mario Baros, Chavez’s grandson, said.

The rack on the back of the truck was taken off, and there were a few dents, but otherwise it seems to be in good shape.

Police are still looking for whoever took it.

