Police: MDC Sergeant arrested after punching wife unconscious



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested a sergeant with the Metropolitan Detention Center after they said he punched his wife unconscious.

Officers arrived at the couple’s home just before 3 a.m., Thursday morning. They found Steven Fabrizio sitting on a curb, a block away from his home.

The 28-year-old used his cell phone to call police to turn himself in.

When the officer asked Fabrizio if he knew he had knocked-out his wife, he replied, “I know.”

It just so happens Fabrizio is a sergeant at MDC. He was hired back in 2008 and it’s not the first time he’s been in trouble.

In March of 2015, his wife called police and said, after an argument, Fabrizio beat her up on the car ride home from Arizona. According to the criminal complaint, she stated he “grabbed her from the back of her head and tried to smash her head against dashboard.”

The case was dismissed. A month after that, MDC promoted him to sergeant.

Then, in August 2015 she called police again. When they got to the couple’s home, she told officers her husband punched her in the back and slapped her across the face all while she was holding their 1-year-old daughter.

Fabrizio was charged with battery against a household member and child endangerment. That case was also dismissed.

Then on Thursday morning, Fabrizio told police his wife came at him first.

“A Taco Bell bag and there was a glass and she threw it at me,” he said.

Fabrizio was placed on administrative leave

MDC declined to comment, only to say that “Fabrizio will remain on leave pending the outcome of the internal and external investigations.”

A spokesperson did say he was also placed on administrative leave after the case involving his child. MDC said he returned to work after the case was dismissed.

Court records show that case was dismissed because Fabrizio “complied with prosecution conditions.”

Police said Fabrizio’s wife has also been arrested for throwing a screwdriver at him, sending him to the hospital back in 2013.