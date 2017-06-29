Police investigate deadly shooting in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in northwest Albuquerque.

Police have been on scene near 2nd Street and Montano all night, trying to piece together this deadly crime.

Police say information is limited at this time, but what we know is officers say it happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

They say they arrived here to find someone dead shot in the face.

According to police tell someone else there was injured and taken to the hospital.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

This has been deemed a violent crimes call-out.

There is no word on the search for subjects or the identity of the victims.

This story is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

