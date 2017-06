ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking people to avoid the area near Coors and Paseo del Norte due to police activity.

APD is asking people to avoid the nearby Sports and Wellness and apartment complex.

Police say they are in the area attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

