Officials: Smokey conditions caused by fire activity in, around the state

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in the Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, Ruidoso and surrounding areas are experiencing smoke haze from fires burning in and around the state.

Officials say the haze is more than likely from the Tiffany Fire burning in the Bosque south of Bosque del Apache but there is fire activity all around the state. There is a fire burning in the Lincoln National Forest but officials say a very minimal amount of smoke is being produced from that fire.

That fire is called the Monument Fire and is 176 acres and only has isolated stumps that are smoldering officials say.