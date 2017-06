ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)- Albuquerque Isotopes outfielder Noel Cuevas has been selected to the PCL All-Star team. Cuevas currently ranks 8th in the PCL with a .328 batting average.

He has 8 triples which are tied for the lead in the PCL. Cuevas is the Isotopes leader in hits with 87 and total bases with 138. The Triple-A All-Star game is July 12 in Tacoma, Washington. The game will be broadcast live by MLB Network.