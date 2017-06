ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Navy ship will soon bear the name of the Navajo Nation.

Arizona Sen. John McCain announced the naming of the U.S.N.S. Navajo.

Back in November 2014, the Navajo Nation Council passed a resolution urging the Navy to name the ship after them, Sen. McCain helped push the measure through.

The Navy has a tradition of naming tug and salvage ships after Native American tribes, but the Navajo Nation was one of the biggest to not be recognized.