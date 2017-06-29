A cold front will slide into the northeast on Friday bringing the chance for a few storms. That cool air with more moisture will work into the metro area along with a gusty east wind on Friday night. Saturday scattered showers will be possible in the eastern 2/3 of the state. Highs will top out in the high 80s and low 90s over the weekend. Drier and warmer conditions are on tap for July 4th.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
