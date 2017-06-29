Manzano’s Mitch Parker is headed to the Area Code Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Any high school baseball player wanting to be seen by Major League Baseball scouts would welcome the news that Manzano pitcher Mitch Parker got Thursday.

Parker found out that he was selected to play in the Area Code Games as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

“I feel completely honored to be invited to this because it’s the top people in the country,” said Parker. “I get to play against them, I mean have the opportunity to play against them. There’s really nowhere else where you are going to face competition like that or get the opportunity to be in front of that many people, I mean that many important people.”

The Area Code Games is a five day talent showcase where Major League scouts get to watch 220 of some of the best high school players in the country compete.

Parker is known for his strong pitching in New Mexico. Last baseball season he tossed a pair of no hitters.

Now others will get to see his talent. The event is held in Long Beach, California from August 6 through August 10.