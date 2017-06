DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Lightner Creek Fire located in Lightner Creek just west of Durango has caused more than 100 homes to evacuate along Highway 160.

So far the fire has burned about 250 acres and is zero percent contained.

The fire has also split into two separate fires. The main fire is estimated to be about 50 acres on the west side of Lightner Creek. The Spot Fire is about 200 acres on the east side of the creek.