Lightner Creek Fire: 250 acres burned, 140 homes evacuated

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A wildfire is threatening homes and forcing evacuations just west of Durango.

The Lightner Creek Fire started late Wednesday afternoon in the Lightner Creek area about three miles west of Durango. More than 100 homes were quickly evacuated north of Highway 160.

The fire is split into two separate fires. The main fire was estimated by aerial observers at about 50 acres on the west side of Lightner Creek and the Spot Fire is about 200 acres on the east side of the creek.

The following areas have been ordered to evacuate:

Residents on County Road 207 north of the intersection of County Road 207/208

Residents on County Road 206, with the exception of the Westwood Apartments, at the intersection of County Road 206 and Highway 160.

Twin Buttes Subdivision

Animas High Schoo

Hogs Back Trail System

The following areas are under pre-evacuation orders:

County Road 208

Highway 160, one mile west of County Road 207

Dakota and Westwood Apartments

RockRidge subdivision

Durango Fire and Rescue officials say an evacuation center for people and pets has been set up at the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.