Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s for most. Afternoon highs will skyrocket into the 80s, 90s and low 100s under a clear, sunny sky. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Chaves and Quay County beginning 2PM-6PM for temps reaching 103°-107° for several hours. Breezy conditions will kick in this afternoon with winds reaching 10-20mph out of the west. Unfortunately, the hot, dry and breezy conditions will work against crews battling the Lightner Creek Fire near Durango. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for southern Colorado beginning 12PM through 8PM for gusty winds and low humidity. There area no significant rain chances to mention.

FRIDAY: An incoming cold front will start to edge in over the Northeast Plains, helping to fire off a few spotty storms. Cooler temperatures can be expected across the eastern half of the state while those within western and central NM continue to bake in the 80s and 90s. Strong east canyon winds will pick up in the ABQ-metro beginning Friday night through Saturday night.