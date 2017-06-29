June 29th Morning Rush: Travel ban takes effect tonight

1. Starting Thursday night travelers from six mainly Muslim nations will face a tougher time entering the United States. President Trump’s revised travel ban takes effect at 6 p.m. The move follows Monday’s decision from the Supreme Court requiring visa applicants from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, and all refugees, to meet strict criteria in order to be granted entry. Legal groups are expected to be on hand at airports across the country but it’s unclear if the state department’s interpretation of the Supreme Court order will lead to more lawsuits by opponents of the ban.

Full Story: Partial US travel restrictions going into effect Thursday

2. More homes are under pre-evacuation orders in Durango Thursday morning. As firefighters gear up for another day fighting the “Lightner Creek” fire from the ground and the air. The fire is burning about three miles west of Durango and more than 100 homes have already been evacuated north of Highway 160. They are facing red flag conditions Thursday with low humidity and gusty winds expected in the fire zone.

Full Story: Lightner Creek Fire: 145 acres burned, 140 homes evacuated

3. A mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s for most.

Full Story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. West downtown businesses, impacted by ART construction are trying to make the best of a tough situation. They are working together over the next month to donate at least $25,000 to a local group that helps homeless and at-risk youth. Organizers are planning several nights where a percentage of profits will go back toward the fundraiser.

Full Story: West Downtown businesses pledge large donation, despite ART struggles

5. We are 10 weeks away from the New Mexico State Fair. A new study ranks the New Mexico State Fair as the second best in the country. The fair received high marks for its strong attendance, affordability, rodeo, and concert lineups from smart asset.com This year’s ranking moves the state fair seven spaces up from last year.

Full Story: Study: New Mexico State Fair named nation’s second best

The Morning’s Top Stories