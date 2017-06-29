Head of troubled Navajo Housing Authority to step down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The chief executive of the largest American Indian public housing authority in the U.S. will be stepping down as the Navajo Nation looks to rebuild its reputation after concerns were raised about the lack of housing on the vast reservation.

Newly appointed members of the board that oversees the Navajo Housing Authority made the announcement Wednesday.

Aneva Yazzie’s last day will be Friday.

The board says it was a mutual decision and that Yazzie’s departure will mark the first step in rebuilding the organization.

Navajo housing officials in recent weeks have defended themselves from accusations that they overspent millions of dollars in federal grant funds.

The allegations spurred a congressional investigation, but federal officials have found no evidence of fraud or abuse.

Still, Navajo officials acknowledge that major changes need to be made to meet the tribe’s housing demands.