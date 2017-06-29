Hatch man accused of attempted murder in relative’s stabbing

HATCH, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Hatch man is accused of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law multiple times in the torso.

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s officials say 25-year-old Chris Martinez is being held with bond on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery against a household member and false imprisonment.

It was unclear Wednesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Authorities say Martinez went to his estranged wife’s apartment Tuesday afternoon and a confrontation ensued.

Witnesses say Martinez’s wife yelled to her family that Martinez was beating her and to call police.

The woman’s 23-year-old brother rushed inside the home and tried to intervene in the fight and was stabbed.

He was transported to a Las Cruces-area hospital and was treated for non life-threatening injuries.